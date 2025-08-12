AKPS seizes RM30,600 worth of diesel and six vehicles in Bukit Kayu Hitam

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) intercepted an attempt to smuggle 10,200 litres of diesel worth RM30,600 at the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS complex.

Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS Commander SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said inspections revealed modified tanks in three trailers and three pickups used for smuggling subsidised diesel.

The trailers were stopped at the heavy vehicle exit lane after clearing customs checks en route to Thailand at 8.45 am.

Pickup trucks were detained earlier at 7.30 am at the Malaysian exit lane following immigration inspections.

All vehicles were seized under Section 6 of the Road Transport Act 1987, with total confiscations valued at RM380,600.

Six drivers aged between 40 and 60 were arrested for further investigations.

Mohd Nasaruddin suspects a syndicate is smuggling subsidised fuel abroad, possibly reselling it as far as Myanmar for higher profits.

He said diesel may be sourced from Malaysian petrol stations and industrial storage facilities using varied methods.

In a separate operation, AKPS issued 21 Notices of Refusal of Entry to foreign nationals suspected of violating tourist visa conditions.

The individuals included four Chinese men, two Thai men, 13 Thai women, one Indian man, and a Pakistani national.

All were ordered to return to their home countries following standard immigration procedures.

No seizures or criminal investigations were linked to the entry refusal cases. – Bernama