CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on the public to be grateful for the blessing of good health and to use Ramadan as an opportunity to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

He said that health was a crown on the heads of the healthy, visible only to those who were unwell.

“I am deeply concerned about the health conditions of the people in this state (Pahang). According to the latest reports from the Pahang State Health Department and the Ministry of Health (MOH), Pahang ranks fifth highest in premature mortality rates.

“Premature death refers to mortality before the age of 75, which is the average life expectancy of Malaysians,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah at the officiation ceremony of Surau Al-Amin at the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters (IPD) and breaking-of-fast event in Brinchang on Thursday (March 13).

Also gracing the event was the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also in attendance were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Dr Ramli Mohd Nor, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, and Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

Al-Sultan Abdullah further stated that in 2022 alone, Pahang recorded 5,206 cases of premature deaths, with the three leading causes being heart attacks, pneumonia, and strokes.

He also highlighted that non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol had become silent threats, gradually diminishing the well-being of society.

“How can we turn a blind eye when diabetes cases in Pahang surged from 11,976 in 2020 to 34,819 in 2024? How can we remain silent when the number of hypertension patients has soared to 72,625 within the same period?

“All of this stems from dietary habits and daily lifestyle choices,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

As such, he urged the public to take their health more seriously, emphasising that Ramadan was the ideal time to begin transitioning to a healthier lifestyle.