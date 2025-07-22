Al-Sultan Abdullah calls for solat hajat, prayers for haze to ease

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on the people to pray and perform ‘solat hajat’ for the haze situation in the state to improve.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised the public to take care of their health to avoid being affected by the haze, and reminded them not to conduct open burning.

“Hopefully, the haze can be reduced in the future. All our people are encouraged to perform solat hajat and pray for rain from Allah.

“If the haze worsens, (parents) should advise their children not to play outside,” he said after visiting the family of the late Imam of Masjid Ar Rahmat, Tengku Badri Tengku Jaafar, 60, at Felda Lembah Klau, Raub, today.

Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, was also present.

Last Friday, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording from inside the mosque went viral, showing the moment the late Tengku Badri collapsed while leading Friday prayers, before he was confirmed to have passed away.

Meanwhile, according to a post on the Pahang Royal Family’s official Facebook page, Their Royal Highnesses were received at Tengku Badri’s home by his widow, Puziah Musa, 57, along with other family members.

Their Majesties spent about 30 minutes speaking with the family, offering words of comfort and encouragement for them to remain strong in facing the loss of Tengku Badri, who was described as a noble figure admired by many.