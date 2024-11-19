Al-Sultan Abdullah inspects flood preparedness in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today inspected the preparedness of the relevant departments in the state to face floods.

In a Facebook post, Kesultanan Pahang said the Pahang Ruler visited the storage depot for essential supplies for flood victims in Kampung Tiram here.

“His Royal Highness also visited Kampung Chendering here to observe the water levels and high-risk areas,“ read the post.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah was briefed by the Pahang Disaster Management Committee at Istana Abdulaziz on preparing for the monsoon season.

The Pahang Disaster Management Committee organised the briefing with the Pahang State Secretary’s Office.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip was quoted as saying that the monsoon season in Malaysia began on Nov 5 and will continue until March next year, adding that between five and seven episodes of heavy rain are expected to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak, and Sabah.