KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert-level continuous rain warning in six states for three days, starting from Friday (Jan 10).

It said in a statement that the affected states are Terengganu, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sarawak.

The areas expected to be affected are Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu; Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin (Pahang); Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin (Negeri Sembilan); Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit) and Bintulu (Sarawak); as well as the whole of Melaka and Johor.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, MetMalaysia also issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Sarawak until 4 pm today.

The affected areas are Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya), Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu as well as Miri (Subis).