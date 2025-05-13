IPOH: Every wild animal, including elephants, captured by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will be implanted with a tracking device or microchip prior to being translocated, said Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff.

He said the initiative aims to monitor the animal’s movements before it is released into its natural habitat and to assist the department in identifying whether an elephant has previously been caught and released.

“The microchip allows us to track the movement and location of wild elephants using satellite technology, especially when they move to new areas or leave their original habitat.

“The chip will be installed after the elephant is captured and measured morphologically, and then returned to its herd. This method helps Perhilitan conduct more effective monitoring, as we’ll be able to trace the animal’s movement,” he told Bernama today.

Elaborating, Yusoff said the department continuously conducts patrols and regular monitoring to drive away wild elephants, particularly along the Gerik-Jeli stretch of the East-West Highway (JRTB).

“We have a dedicated patrol unit that monitors and guards the JRTB at specific times, including the use of drones for surveillance. If elephants are spotted, we will drive them back into the forest.

“As for the case of the mother elephant that recently went viral, we believe the mammal has since rejoined another herd. However, we will continue to monitor the area closely,” he said.

He added that Perhilitan will also increase the number of warning signs of various sizes along the road to remind and guide motorists on safety precautions.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the site where a five-year-old male elephant calf was fatally hit and run over by a container lorry transporting chickens revealed visible signs of the collision.

Fresh elephant dung was also seen at the site, indicating that the area is indeed one of the 35 identified hotspots for wild elephant presence, according to Perhilitan.

On Sunday, a five-year-old male elephant calf was killed after being struck by a vehicle at KM80 of the Gerik-Jeli stretch of the East-West Highway.

The incident went viral after a video posted on social media showed a mother elephant remaining at the scene, resting her head on the lorry in apparent grief over the loss of her calf.