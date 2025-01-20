All eight PPS in Sabah closed as flood victims return home

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 1,289 flood victims from 437 families in Pitas and Paitan have been allowed to return to their homes, and all eight temporary relief centres (PPS) have been closed as the flood situation in the districts improved this afternoon.

The Civil Defence Force in Sabah, in a statement, said that earlier, 816 victims from 311 families had sought shelter in three PPS in Pitas, while 473 victims from 126 families were housed in five PPS in Paitan.

“The Pitas and Paitan District Disaster Management Committees have declared all PPS in the districts closed this afternoon,” it said.

The weather in Pitas and Paitan was cloudy this afternoon and is expected to remain so into the evening.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a thunderstorm warning at 1.45 pm today for several areas in Tawau and Sandakan, expected to last until 5 pm.

“The warning is issued when signs indicate thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour are imminent or expected to last more than an hour. Thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts valid for no more than six hours per issuance,” it said in a statement.