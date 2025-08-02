KUALA LUMPUR: All Malaysian officials serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) under the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) are safe, said the Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry, also known Wisma Putra, said it is closely monitoring the security situation in the DRC.

“United Nations personnel have been restricted to movement within UN compounds for safety reasons.

“Malaysians intending to travel to the DRC are strongly urged to defer their travel plans until the security situation stabilises,” the statement read.

As of Feb 7, the ministry said Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, remains under the control of the M23 group.

“The ministry is in constant contact with the Malaysian High Commission in Namibia (concurrently accredited to the DRC) and the Ministry of Defence to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all Malaysians in the region.”

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the Malaysian High Commission in Windhoek, Namibia, via telephone at (+264-61) 259 342 / (+264-61) 259 344 or email at mwwindhoek@kln.gov.my.

“The Foreign Ministry will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as necessary,” it said.