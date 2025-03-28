PUTRAJAYA: All parties must respect the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation as enshrined in the Constitution and followed by the majority of the people in Malaysia, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

In fact, he said all parties must avoid raising any issues that could trigger religious sensitivity as they could be subject to legal action.

Referring to the recent incidents insulting Prophet Muhammad on social media, he said it was indeed an irresponsible and extremely disappointing act.

“I feel very sad that such incidents are still happening among Malaysians who should have understood the limits of religious sensitivity and the legal implications in making any statement or comment, especially on social media platforms,” ​​he said in a statement today.

In this regard, Mohd Na’im said agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) would continue to strengthen efforts and community awareness programmes to ensure that the public is more vigilant in using social media and always maintain social etiquette and respect the limit of religious sensitivity.

“These efforts are important to preserve racial and religious harmony and well-being in our country,” he said.

Last week, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang called on the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate and take strict action against a Facebook account owner who allegedly insulted Prophet Muhammad through comments on social media.

Aaron said that insulting any religion not only violates the principles of national harmony and unity but can also have very serious consequences for peace and public order.

Following that, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the police had arrested a civil servant suspected of posting insulting comments about the prophet on Facebook.