LONDON: Five women who allege being abused by the late billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed are planning to launch a legal claim against his estate, UK-based lawyers said Monday.

Law firm Leigh Day said it had taken the first step in the legal process to bring personal injury claims against the estate of the Egyptian tycoon, who died in 2023 aged 94, on behalf of five women who worked as nannies and private air stewards.

Hundreds of women have in recent months alleged sexual abuse and rape by the former boss of the upmarket London department store Harrods.

The allegations follow the airing of a BBC documentary last September that detailed claims of rape and sexual assault perpetrated by Al-Fayed, most of which were made by women who were employed at Harrods.

The new claims are from women who were employed by Al-Fayed's private airline Fayair or by his family's businesses outside of Harrods between 1995 and 2012.

The five women were subject to “serious sexual abuse, harassment and mistreatment”, with some facing “verbal abuse and threats” when they tried to raise concerns, said lawyer Richard Meeran.

“It is important that his estate is also made legally accountable for the widespread abuse he perpetrated against those who may never have had dealings with the famous store,“ added Meeran.

The “pre-action” letters sent to Al-Fayed's estate “mark the first formal step in the legal process prior to the commencement of court proceedings,“ a Leigh Day spokesperson said.

The law firm is in total representing 27 women who allege abuse by Al-Fayed and his late brother Salah Fayed.

The lawyers are pursuing civil compensation claims and pressing for an independent public inquiry.

More than 100 potential victims have contacted London's Metropolitan police after it opened a new investigation into sexual assault claims against Mohamed Al-Fayed.

The Justice for Harrods Survivors group has received over 400 inquiries, mainly related to the store, but also regarding Fulham football club, the Ritz Hotel in Paris and other entities.

Harrods has said that it has been contacted by more than 250 people seeking to negotiate an out-of-court settlement.

Three women have also accused the last surviving brother, Ali Fayed, 81, of assault. A spokesperson for Ali Fayed said he denied the accusations.”