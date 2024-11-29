KOTA BHARU: The viral allegation that water will be released from the Pergau Dam is not true as the water level in the dam is normal and under control.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said that the Station Management has also informed the latest status of the dam to the relevant government agencies and the Jeli District Disaster Committee.

“The public is advised not to spread false information that may cause anxiety among the local community.

“If the public has any questions or needs further information, please contact TNB with a Private Message on Facebook TNB CareLine or Direct Message to X @Tenaga_Nasional,” it said.