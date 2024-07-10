Almost RM40m allocated for Sabah infrastructure - Ahmad Maslan

KOTA KINABALU: The government allocated almost RM40 million to implement public infrastructure projects in Sabah, which are currently in pre-construction and construction, including the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway Package 1A and Package 1B.

Deputy Minister of Public Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said a total of 488 projects costing approximately RM13 million involved infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Works, while RM26.6 million was for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway Package 1A and Package 1B.

He said the 488 projects included 47 projects involving RM5.78 million to build roads, bridges and buildings; 200 projects (RM5.04 million) involve infrastructure in villages and regions, 200 projects (RM1.71 million) for poor schools, and 41 projects (RM430,000) involve clinics and hospitals.

“This project is managed by the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Finance as well as the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) for the benefit of Sabahans,“ he told reporters after a working visit to the Sabah JKR headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, he hopes that the delay in the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway Package 1A will not be repeated in the implementation of the Package 1B project by being guided by the 5K objectives of people’s well-being, speed of action, reasonable cost, guaranteed quality and innovation.

He said to achieve 5K there must be a team of A (reliability), B (wise), C (efficient), D (dedication) and E (high ethics) because the MADANI government places great emphasis on good governance.

In the meantime, Ahmad said road users can now upload the MYJalan application on every mobile phone to enable them to make any complaints involving potholed roads so that immediate action can be taken.

“It is an application that was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last year and I hope it will be used in Sabah,“ he said.