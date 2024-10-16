Amendment on citizenship proof of MADANI Government’s commitment to reform - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to amend the Federal Constitution concerning citizenship underscores the MADANI Government’s genuine political commitment to implementing reforms, fulfilling manifesto promises, rectifying past mistakes and eliminating long-standing inequities faced by mothers and their children.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said the government’s commitment is reflected in the amendment proposal, which has been submitted to the Parliamentary Select Committee for thorough review and feedback from all MPs.

“This amendment is a comprehensive document. There should be no grounds for rejection based on legal and procedural guidelines if an individual meets the required conditions and qualifications,” she said during her debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The amendment includes provisions granting equal rights to children born outside the Federation to a Malaysian mother at the time of birth, allowing them to acquire citizenship by operation of law, rather than solely through a Malaysian father.

Hannah said the amendment aligns with the manifestos of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional from the 15th General Election (GE15).

She also mentioned that the Segambut Parliamentary Service Centre received 97 citizenship applications, with 41 approved, 14 acquiring completed status, 12 rejected and 30 still under review.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) also expressed support for the amendment, which grants citizenship rights to children born abroad to a Malaysian mother.

“I back the amendment that provides citizenship by operation of law to children in this category, but only for one generation,” he said.

He said the amendment serves as an essential control mechanism to ensure that the flexibility offered in citizenship rights is not abused.

“I believe we, as loyal citizens, do not want a future generation of Malaysians to exercise their rights as citizens, including the right to vote in elections, while living abroad their entire lives without pledging allegiance to Malaysia,” he added.

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) also praised the government’s commitment and political resolve in addressing citizenship issues through this amendment, highlighting the long-standing nature of these concerns.

He commended Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for his efforts in resolving outstanding citizenship cases before the amendment was introduced and discussed in the Dewan Rakyat.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar) said that the amendment will uplift and empower women, particularly Malaysian women who give birth abroad.

“With this amendment, their status will be restored, ensuring they receive fair treatment; I wholeheartedly support this initiative,” he said.