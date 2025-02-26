KUALA LUMPUR: The BERNAMA (Amendment) Bill 2024, which received the nod from the Dewan Rakyat today, could catalyse the growth of the country’s news agency as the leading provider of authoritative news content through a more strategic and effective means across all its platforms including wires, television, radio and digital.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer, Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, said Bernama’s role could also be strengthened with the amendment to the BERNAMA Act 1967 (Act 780) which further expands the distribution and access of news, information, and content.

“Our Editorial Department covers all platforms and operates in an integrated manner to strengthen content and the distribution of news and information, especially to our subscribers.

“By adhering to strict journalism code of ethics and principles, Bernama has long been known as a provider of authoritative content and a trusted source of news,” she said.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, when tabling the bill for the second reading in the Dewan Rakyat earlier, said the bill aimed to ensure a new, more dynamic composition in line with the current developments and needs of the media industry.

The bill seeks, among others, to amend Section 2 of the principal Act by inserting the following definition of media organisation as “any entity carrying on the activity of dissemination of news or news material through newspapers, publications, radio, television, or any other forms of mass communication, including electronic or digital platforms”, in line with today’s technological and digital boom.

Nur-ul Afida also expressed hope that the Bernama editorial team would further improve its efficiency, including producing more objective and critical reports and content.

She also expressed gratitude to Fahmi and his deputy, Teo Nie Ching, for their guidance and assistance in handling matters related to the amendment of the Act since early last year.

On the call made by several lawmakers for Bernama to be further empowered to become Malaysia’s voice on the international stage, Nur-ul Afida agreed that Bernama has great potential to be empowered to become a global news agency, including by reopening its overseas correspondent bureaus, especially in ASEAN countries.

“By expanding its capacity and investing in training for journalists and using the latest technology, Bernama can ensure that the news it delivers is accurate and of high quality.

“Bernama is also making more effective use of digital platforms, such as social media and mobile news apps, to channel news to our overseas users and subscribers.

“In fact, Bernama’s website is also available in six languages, namely Malay, English, Mandarin, Tamil, Arabic and Spanish, which allows more users to refer to Bernama,” she said.

Nur-ul Afida also said that Bernama has long operated globally when it opened correspondent bureaus in Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok and Singapore in the 1970s, in addition to being a member of the Organisation of Asia Pacific News Agencies (OANA) which has 41 member news agencies from 33 countries, as well as the NAM News Network and the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA).

“With the cooperation established through this membership and the memoranda of understanding inked with other members, Bernama news, photos and videos are also being used by those news agencies, thus expanding our global network and the reach of our content,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bernama Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai expressed his appreciation to Members of the Dewan Rakyat for the nod given to the amendments as majority support came from both sides of the bench.

He said Fahmi had rightly said the media landscape had changed and that it must be recognised.

“It will bring together the print, digital and electronic platforms to the boards of Bernama. It should not just be a board comprising editors of print media. Their views will help to make Bernama better and more efficient,” he said.

He also noted the views of several Members of Parliament during the debate in encouraging Bernama to make a bigger presence.

“It is most heartening as Bernama is currently in the midst of moving from its digital work to the AI transformation plan,” he said.

Wong said Bernama had just concluded an AI training course for Malaysian media with the support of Huawei Malaysia.

“Bernama is proud to be able to support fellow Malaysian journalists to upgrade their skills,“ he added.