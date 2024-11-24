Amendments to Syariah Criminal Code (1) Enactment Kelantan expected to be tabled next year

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is expected to table amendments to the Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 in the state legislative assembly in 2025.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the amendments would be tabled after the Main Committee on Amendments to the Syariah Criminal Code (I) 2019, comprising 12 members, discusses the matter.

He said that the committee’s scope and responsibilities include examining the impact of the annulment of 16 provisions on the existing enactment and forming a technical committee to conduct the study.

“In addition, this committee will also propose a draft to reinstate the 16 annulled provisions, including any related provisions,” he said when replying to a question from Zuraidin Abdullah (PAS-Chetok) in the Kelantan state legislative assembly here today.

On March 6, the Kelantan state legislative assembly, in its sitting, approved a motion to re-legislate the 16 offences in the Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (I) Kelantan 2019, which were declared null and void by the Federal Court on Feb 9.

Previously, a panel of nine judges led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, in an 8-1 majority decision, annulled the enactment after allowing the petition by lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Tengku Abdul Rahman.