Amirudin-Sanusi defamation suit resolved with court apology

SHAH ALAM: The defamation suit filed by Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari against Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over the Klang River cleanup project has been resolved after the Kedah Menteri Besar issued an apology to the Selangor Menteri Besar in the High Court today.

Muhammad Sanusi delivered the apology before Judge Rozi Bainon, who then recorded the parties’ consent judgment. However, the court did not permit the apology to be made public.

Earlier, Amirudin’s lawyer Mohd Haijan Omar informed the court that the parties had reached a settlement based on four agreed terms, including a requirement for Muhammad Sanusi to issue a public apology.

“The defendant undertakes not to publish, assist in republishing, or cause the publication of the statements pleaded in paragraph four of the statement of claim, or any similar remarks, against or concerning the plaintiff in the future.

“The agreement and its terms constitute the full and final settlement between the plaintiff and the defendant,“ the lawyer stated.

On Aug 30, 2023, Amirudin, 45, filed a lawsuit against Muhammad Sanusi, 51, over the latter’s allegations regarding the Klang River cleanup project.

Earlier, on Aug 9, 2023, Amirudin issued a letter of demand requiring Muhammad Sanusi to issue an apology within 48 hours and pay RM10 million in damages for making allegedly defamatory remarks during a speech in Jitra that same month.

The letter of demand stated that Muhammad Sanusi had falsely claimed that the Selangor Pakatan Harapan chairman and Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan were planning an RM10 billion project along the Klang River and that the businessman would receive 600 acres (243 hectares) of land for free.

The plaintiff sought unspecified general, aggravated, and exemplary damages, as well as an injunction to prevent Muhammad Sanusi from repeating the allegations.