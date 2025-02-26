Pertama Digital speeds up transformation initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Pertama Digital Bhd (PDB) is embarking on a transformative journey as it strengthens its role in Malaysia’s digital landscape under the leadership of GCEO Lim Nasrul Halim.

At the back of several ongoing strategic plans, PDB has recently submitted an application to Bursa Securities for a further Extension of Time (EoT) to finalise and submit its regularisation plan.

The extension sought is for 12 months, up to Feb 9, 2026. This request was made to ensure that all initiatives currently in progress including strategic acquisitions, product expansions, and digital transformation efforts, are successfully implemented as part of the company’s long-term roadmap.

“2025 marks a year of potential and promise for Pertama Digital. We are reinforcing our foundations and accelerating key initiatives that will define our future. The EoT reflects our commitment to executing our transformation plans in a structured and sustainable manner, ensuring that the rakyat directly benefit from Malaysia’s digital evolution,” said Halim.

In addition to the ongoing process of finalising the Kridentia acquisition, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, PDB is now moving forward with a new acquisition involving a Singapore-based company known for its advanced surveillance technology that will expand PDB’s capabilities in monitoring and safety solutions, addressing critical infrastructure needs within Malaysia’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Halim said they are expanding their ecosystem with partners who bring innovative and secure digital solutions.

Beyond acquisitions, PDB has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ruya Holdings Ltd (Ruya AI) through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to focus on developing advanced AI-driven identity and biometric solutions, along with specialised AI systems tailored for critical sectors.

Ruya AI’s expertise in artificial intelligence and data analytics will empower PDB to deliver intelligent, scalable, and transformative solutions for Malaysia’s digital economy.

Additionally, PDB is preparing for the launch of BizKecil, an innovative app designed to support micro and small enterprises by providing essential tools for managing profit and loss, tracking cash flow, facilitating seamless digital payments, offering digital business solutions, and streamlining inventory management. This empowers business owners to operate more efficiently and thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

A key driver of PDB’s transformation is the support from its shareholders, particularly from MyPay Capital Sdn Bhd, a substantial shareholder of PDB. MyPay Capital recently achieved a significant milestone, successfully raising RM150 million to support PDB’s regularisation plan and ambitious growth strategy subject to PDB’s shareholders’ approval.

“This funding, upon approval, is set to substantiate Pertama Digital’s strategic growth plans, providing a robust financial foundation to accelerate PDB’s innovative initiatives. It also underscores investor confidence in the company’s vision and its ability to drive meaningful digital transformation in Malaysia,” said Halim.

With 2025 set to be a transformative year, PDB is committed to driving innovation, expanding digital accessibility, and fostering long-term growth.

“As we move forward, Pertama Digital remains dedicated to its mission of For the Rakyat, By the Rakyat. Every initiative we undertake is rooted in our commitment to ensuring that digital transformation benefits all Malaysians – creating opportunities, security, and progress for the nation. With a strong foundation and strategic part-nerships, we will continue to drive meaningful impact and shape a future where technology empowers every Malaysian,” said Halim.