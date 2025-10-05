Amirudin Shari to defend PKR vice-president post

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has confirmed his intention to defend his vice-president’s post in the upcoming PKR party election for 2025-2028.

He said his intention was in line with the principle of strengthening the party as the dominant political party, a force for reformation and the core of the Unity Government, and noted that the goal of the election was to form a team capable of implementing reforms, serve and work to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s second term as Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

“With the campaign theme of ‘Reformasi Cita Bangsa’, I bring ideas aligned with deputy president candidate Nurul Izzah Anwar’s theme of ‘‘Bersama Membina Parti Kita’.

“We wish to strengthen party machinery and foster close ties among members to strengthen relations with Unity Government component parties to win the 16th general election,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that he would present the Reformasi Cita Bangsa idea to all party members during the campaigning period and urged all members for their support.

As of 10 am today, 11 leaders have announced their intention to contest the four PKR vice-president posts during the election on May 21, including the three incumbents, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.