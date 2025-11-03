PETALING JAYA: A grieving mother is demanding justice after her 16-year-old son was killed when a car ran a red light and crashed into two motorcycles in Senawang.

Rohani Ab Ghani, 46, has refused to accept an apology from the family of the driver, an 18-year-old who did not have a driving licence.

“I will never forgive this, not even until the day I die. That was my son,“ she told Kosmo.

“No amount of money can compensate for his life. An eye for an eye.”

Her son, Muhammad Aswari Lotpi, was riding his motorcycle when a Honda Jazz crashed into him at a traffic light intersection last week.

Another motorcyclist, 15-year-old Muhammad Aidil Ramdan Abdullah, was also killed in the crash.

A third victim, Aisar Azim Abdullah, 17, succumbed to his injuries in hospital last night. The driver and two other passengers, both 17, remain in critical condition.

Rohani described Aswari as a devoted son who never caused her trouble.

“My heart aches because he was so close to me. Even though he had many friends, he was still my boy. I never thought he would leave me so soon.”

She recalled collapsing at the hospital upon seeing his body.

“I had promised to buy him new clothes for Hari Raya. He was such a good child, always understanding my struggles as a single mother. Why do I have to go through this? Why did I have to lose my son?” she said, breaking into tears.

Every night, she clings to his last worn shirt, seeking comfort in his memory.

“I kiss and hug it before I sleep. I want to feel like I’m hugging him. My heart aches every time I think of him.”

Initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the car, driven by a teenage boy with a passenger, was traveling from Senawang to Paroi and failed to stop at a red traffic light.

The driver did not possess a licence.