Senawang crash claims another life, death toll rises to three

SEREMBAN: Another victim of the accident involving two motorcycles and a car at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 last Thursday has died.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 7.23 pm today while receiving treatment at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) since March 6.

“The victim was the rider of a Honda Vario motorcycle, which was carrying a 13-year-old male friend who sustained serious injuries and is still receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“The other two individuals involved, the driver and passenger of a Honda Jazz, aged 18 and 17 respectively, are also receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said in a statement yesteday.

In the incident, two male secondary school students, aged 15 and 16, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a Honda Jazz at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1, near the Matahari Heights traffic light junction.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the car, driven by a teenage boy with a passenger, was traveling from Senawang to Paroi and failed to stop at a red traffic light.

It then crashed into a Modenas Kriss motorcycle carrying the two deceased victims, as well as the Honda Vario motorcycle carrying the latest victim and his friend.

