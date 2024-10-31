Analysis results on suspected killer tiger expected in two to three weeks - Perhilitan

KOTA BHARU: Results of the investigation into whether a recently captured tiger was responsible for fatal attacks on two men are expected within the next two to three weeks, according to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Its director-general, Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, said the results would be obtained after conducting several examinations on the tiger, such as DNA sampling from the animal’s faeces and other tests.

“After capturing the tiger, we conducted several procedures, including health examinations, morphological measurements, dental checks and sample collection, such as faecal DNA analysis.

“We expect that in two or three weeks, the analysis will reveal whether the tiger was indeed the same animal responsible for attacking the two men,“ he told Bernama today.

He added that the tiger is currently housed at the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungkai, Perak, for further action and is in good health.

On Oct 19, a Malayan tiger walked into a trap set by Perhilitan along the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway near Batu Melintang, Jeli.

The trap was set after two men were found dead at two different locations on Oct 15 and 16, suspected to have been attacked by a tiger.