Angkasa strengthens regional cooperative network with international training

KUALA LUMPUR: Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) continues to strengthen regional cooperative networks through its second International Cooperative Training series from September 23 to 26.

The programme gathers 36 delegates from ministries, agencies, and cooperative leaders across the Asia-Pacific region, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Palestine, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Angkasa president and ASEAN Co-operative Organisation president Datuk Seri Abdul Fattah Abdullah stated that the programme reflects Angkasa’s commitment to bolstering regional cooperative solidarity after the success of the first series in 2023.

“This training series aims to promote and strengthen the cooperative identity based on sustainable governance and development while emphasising the values of democracy, equality, solidarity and community care,” he said in a statement.

He added that sharing success stories and exchanging experiences from mosque congregation cooperatives, agricultural cooperatives, and school cooperatives will pave the way for new innovations in building participants’ confidence.

The training provides cooperative representatives with deeper insights into Angkasa’s operations, including its Computerised Management System, Salary Deduction System, and various cooperative models.

Participants also visit Masjid Al-Hasanah Bangi Berhad, Koperasi Bersatu Maju Hulu Chuchoh, and agriculture sector cooperatives for practical exposure.

Abdul Fattah, who is also vice-president of the International Cooperative Alliance Asia and Pacific, expressed confidence that the training will strengthen cooperative identity and enhance the skills of future cooperative leaders.

Also present were Angkasa deputy president Associate Professor Datuk Dr Haji Abdul Rahman Abdul Razak Shaik and vice-presidents Datuk Mohamad Ali Hasan and Datuk Kamarudin Ismail. – Bernama