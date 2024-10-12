KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded another individual with the title of Datuk linked to a corruption case involving kickbacks from construction projects in Sarawak worth around RM250 million.

According to an MACC source, the man, in his 50s, is a partner of the other company director arrested by MACC on Thursday, and is believed to have colluded to enable several companies to obtain construction projects issued by a district’s public works department in Sarawak.

“They are believed to have committed the offense between 2022 and 2024 as gratification for obtaining the construction projects worth RM250 million.

“The suspect was arrested at about 6.30 pm yesterday in a district in Sarawak,” he said when contacted today, adding that the suspect has been remanded for five days till Dec 15.

The MACC has arrested three individuals so far in relation to the case.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest and said that the case is being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009, and did not reject the possibility that other arrests would follow.