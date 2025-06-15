Another Malaysian haj pilgrim dies in the holy land

KUALA LUMPUR: Another haj pilgrim from Malaysia has died in the holy city of Makkah, bringing the total number of deaths this haj season to 15.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Nor Azamuddin Ahmad, 56, from group KT073, breathed his last at 5.10 pm local time yesterday following a heart attack.

He said the pilgrim had been staying at the Marsa Al Jariah Building, Maktab 81 (PJH - Mahabbateen), and was accompanied by his wife, Rozina Saad, while in the holy land.

“Tabung Haji has completed the death verification process and informed the family in Malaysia of his passing. All matters related to the funeral will be handled by haj officials, insya-Allah,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed that they be granted strength and patience in facing this test.

“Let us all pray that his soul is blessed with divine mercy and placed among the righteous. Amin ya Rabbal ‘alamin,” he said.

Meanwhile, in PERMATANG PAUH, UMNO Division chief Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said said the late Nor Azamuddin, who was also its vice-chief, had undergone a heart stent procedure about eight years ago.

“I spoke to him yesterday at around 7 pm (Malaysia time).

“He did mention feeling tired due to the heat and having to walk more than six kilometres each day... but it was his destiny, and he passed away in a state of grace,” he told reporters after opening the Permatang Pauh UMNO Division delegates meeting here.

He added that the deceased was supposed to return home with his wife on July 2, and efforts would be made to arrange for the widow to return earlier.

The meeting began on a sombre note following news of the passing.

The late Nor Azamuddin, fondly known as Azam, reportedly collapsed after completing the tawaf.