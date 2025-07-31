PM Anwar tables 13MP in Dewan Rakyat today for Malaysia’s 2026-2030 roadmap

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat’s spotlight today falls on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as he tables the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), a strategic blueprint guiding the nation’s development from 2026 to 2030.

The session follows the Minister’s Question Time and oral question segment, commencing at 10 am.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, emphasised in a Facebook post that the 13MP, themed ‘Melakar Semula Pembangunan’, prioritises inclusive growth.

“This plan ensures no group is left behind, with stakeholder feedback shaping its policies,“ he stated.

The drafting process involved consultations with state governments and diverse sectors to align national planning with public needs.

Post-tabling, debates on the 13MP will begin next Monday, spanning eight days, followed by ministerial responses from August 18.

Concurrently, today’s session addresses pressing issues like Orang Asli rights under the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 and SARA aid registration.

Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) will query the Rural and Regional Development Minister on potential amendments to Act 134 for better Orang Asli protections.

Meanwhile, Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) seeks clarity on SARA’s RM100 allocation eligibility.

Education and workforce gaps also feature prominently. Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam) questions teacher placement rates, while Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar) probes solutions for Malaysia’s 10,000-engineer and AI specialist shortage.

The sitting, running until August 28, underscores legislative efforts to balance development with equity. - Bernama