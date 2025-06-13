Another Malaysian pilgrim dies in the Holy Land

KUALA LUMPUR: Another Malaysian pilgrim has died in the Holy Land, bringing the total number of deaths to 14 so far, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the death involved a female pilgrim, Eshah Che’, 74, from Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, who died at the King Abdullah Hospital at 5.10 pm yesterday (Saudi Arabian time), due to a heart attack.

“The death (of the pilgrim) was confirmed by Tabung Haji (TH) health officer Dr. Ahmad Nizam Ismail @ Mustafa.

“Our prayer is that the deceased be placed among the souls of the faithful and granted the reward of a blessed pilgrimage by Allah SWT,“ he said in a Facebook post today.