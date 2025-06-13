Ford unleashes the 2025 F-150 Lobo

FORD is reviving a storied nameplate with the launch of the 2025 F-150 Lobo, introducing a brawny new street truck that combines aggressive styling with familiar V8 performance. The “Lobo” designation, Spanish for “wolf”, traces its heritage back to a 1981 Bronco concept and later gained popularity as a branding choice for F-150 models in Mexico starting in 1997. For the first time, this name is making its debut in the United States market as a distinctive variant of the brand’s best-selling pickup.

Rather than being positioned as a standalone trim, the Lobo is offered as an optional appearance package for the F-150 STX. This version of the truck is available exclusively in the SuperCrew configuration and is paired with Ford’s 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine. The powerplant delivers 400hp and 555Nm of torque, maintaining the same output as the standard STX variant. Buyers seeking higher performance figures will need to consider other F-150 options, such as the 450hp EcoBoost V6 or the formidable Raptor R, which houses a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 producing an immense 720hp.

Mechanically, the F-150 Lobo adopts a four-wheel-drive system equipped with an electronically controlled, on-demand two-speed transfer case. It offers selectable drive modes, including 2H, 4A, 4H, and 4L, catering to both on-road agility and off-road capability. The truck’s practical credentials remain solid, with a payload capacity of up to 657kg and a towing capacity rated at 3,583 kg.

While its performance remains largely unchanged, the Lobo package is focused on style and street presence. The visual transformation includes a comprehensive 10-piece ground effects kit and numerous blacked-out design elements. A cowl hood, bespoke front grille, and a dual-layer LED light bar give the front end a more commanding appearance. Ford has also updated the taillights and introduced subtle Lobo badging to reinforce the identity of this special model.

Further distinguishing the Lobo from other STX models are exclusive 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels, paired with a rear suspension drop of two inches to create a lower, sportier stance. The rear view is enhanced by visible dual exhaust tips, a feature notably absent on the Maverick Lobo. Although black paint may suit its aggressive design, Ford offers a choice of finishes, including Atlas Blue, Rapid Red, Carbonised Grey, and Oxford White for added variety.

Ford has priced the F-150 Lobo at USD 59,995 (RM282,000). The cost places the Lobo around USD 4,695 (RM22,100) above the base STX model, reflecting the extensive cosmetic upgrades and exclusive styling elements that define this bold new entrant in the full-size street truck segment.