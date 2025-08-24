Anti-bullying campaign may backfire without support

PETALING JAYA: Psychologists have raised concerns that the Education Ministry’s anti-bullying campaign requiring schoolchildren to chant “Kami Benci Buli”

(we hate bullying) may backfire, adding that the repeated use of the word “benci” risks embedding negativity in young minds.

International Psychology Centre principal consultant psychologist Dr Edward Chan said chanting slogans without proper support is merely a surface intervention and could do more harm than good.

“The downside of chanting

anti-bullying slogans is that it could cause emotional distress or even trauma, especially for children who have experienced bullying.”

He added that some students may feel pressured to conform, leading to guilt or shame, while others could develop hostility.

“If not managed properly, such chants might inadvertently create an ‘us versus them’ mentality, increasing conflict.”

Malaysian Psychological Association president Assoc Prof Dr Shazli Ezzat Ghazali said slogans must be carefully worded.

“Students may learn to hate people rather than reject bullying behaviour.

“It could inadvertently teach aggression or anger,

which undermines the development of empathy and emotional regulation.”

Shazli added that chanting without deeper interventions may not produce meaningful change.

“Behaviour may not change if underlying issues such as

self-esteem and emotional control are unaddressed.”

However, both experts acknowledged that chanting could offer benefits if reinforced with broader initiatives.

Chan said it could encourage solidarity and empower students.

“It reinforces anti-bullying attitudes and promotes a culture of kindness and respect. Chanting collectively could help children

feel a sense of belonging and encourage confidence.”

Shazli said collective chants could spark positive emotions among students.

“When students chant together, their bodies may release hormones such as adrenaline and dopamine, creating feelings of enthusiasm, courage and solidarity.”

To avoid negative outcomes, he suggested rewording slogans in positive, pro-social terms such as “We Value Friends Without Bullying” or “We Choose Respect, Not Bullying”.

“Schools and society need to complement it with interventions such as emotional education,

social skills training, psychological support and parental involvement to ensure that the anti-bullying message is effective in the

long term.”

On Aug 11, Education Ministry director-general Mohd Azam Ahmad instructed all state and district education officers to conduct unannounced night visits to schools, including boarding schools, to monitor student life

and prevent bullying.

He added that principals have been directed to enforce the chant before and after school sessions as part of the campaign to instil

anti-bullying awareness.