Malaysia targets 2025 Lawn Bowls World Cup victory in Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA aims to become champions at the 2025 Lawn Bowls World Cup scheduled from November 4 to 8 at Arena Lawn Bowls in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim expressed confidence in achieving this target based on the national team’s performance and thorough preparations.

He stated that hosting the event through Bowls Malaysia showcases both national talent and the country’s capability to organise global championships.

The Youth and Sports Ministry will provide comprehensive support to ensure the World Cup runs smoothly from all angles.

Adam Adli revealed that the Malaysian team underwent training in Scotland alongside top teams there to enhance their skills.

He emphasised that the World Cup serves as crucial preparation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

About two hundred participants are competing in the 2025 National Lawn Bowls Championship at Gong Badak Sports Complex.

Their performances will earn points determining their position in the National Ranking System.

This ranking system serves as a primary indicator for selecting athletes to represent Malaysia at major international championships.

The championship launch was officiated by Bowls Malaysia’s royal patron Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin. – Bernama