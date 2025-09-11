Anti-bullying law expected to be enforced next year

PUTRAJAYA: The government is fast-tracking a new Anti-Bullying Act, aiming for enforcement next year following a nationwide roadshow and public consultation concluding at the end of this month.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the draft for the Anti-Bullying Bill 2025 will be presented to the Cabinet in December.

“We hope to secure passage in both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, so that the law can be enforced next year. That is how quickly this government intends to act,” she told reporters after the Tribunal Townhall on Anti-Bully: #GenerasiTanpaBuli session yesterday.

A dedicated portal will remain open until the end of this month for the public to submit feedback, which will be reviewed before the Bill is finalised.

“The ministry has so far received a wide range of views touching on responsibility and liability, particularly concerning cases involving those under 18,” Azalina said, underlining the importance of stakeholder input.

Another key question, she noted, is whether the Act should apply strictly to school-aged children or be expanded more broadly, similar to the Sexual Harassment Tribunal.

“This will be an important consideration in the drafting of the Bill from the legal perspective. Our timeline is clear: the nationwide roadshow must be completed by the end of September. This will allow us to consolidate all input before presenting the matter to the Cabinet,” she added.

Azalina emphasised that while the Education Ministry already handles school-related cases, the proposed tribunal will act as a complementary mechanism, particularly for under-reported or ignored incidents.

“Students and parents will not be denied access to existing systems, but the tribunal provides an alternative channel.

“Similarly, for criminal cases, there are instances where certain offences are treated as minor. Experts have stressed the need for not just punishment, but also rehabilitation and intervention.”

She added that serious cases, such as bullying leading to death, will still fall under the Penal Code and be dealt with in criminal courts.

“The tribunal acts as an intermediary between school systems and the courts, sending a strong message to both bullies and victims that the government is establishing a more responsive mechanism. We are committed to walk the talk,” Azalina said.

Townhall sessions will continue in Selangor on Sept 18, Johor on Sept 19, followed by Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Ipoh and other states.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) deputy director-general Thiyagu Ganesan said a special task force has been formed under Cabinet direction to review current laws and assess the feasibility of the legislation.

Speaking at the townhall, Thiyagu outlined proposals under the Anti-Bullying Bill 2025, including:

- a broad definition of bullying – physical, verbal, social, psychological and digital – primarily protecting those under 18. Schools include public, private, religious, boarding, training and enrichment centres;

- a new anti-bullying tribunal to handle non-serious cases, with powers to issue protection orders, counselling, compensation and rehabilitation. Serious offences remain under police and court jurisdiction. Complaints may be filed through schools or directly to the tribunal in cases involving adults, inaction by schools, or severe psychological harm;

- child-friendly, non-adversarial proceedings with safeguards such as guardian support, video links and informal attire;

- remedies ranging from protection orders and counselling to audits, compliance notices and mandatory training for institutions; and

- an independent Anti-Bullying Commissioner under the Prime Minister’s Department to coordinate policies, maintain a national case registry and drive prevention efforts.

Thiyagu said the task force will present its findings in October, with the Bill expected to be tabled in Parliament by December, adding that with the law Malaysia is shifting from a purely punitive approach towards prevention, protection and restorative justice.