Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill dialogue with students set for October 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department will conduct a dialogue session with approximately 200 primary and secondary school students on October 6 to collect their input on the Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill currently under development.

Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said emphasised the session’s importance in gaining a clearer understanding of students’ awareness about bullying since they are the most directly impacted group.

She noted that students hold distinct views and high expectations for the system being created while acknowledging bullying as an urgent problem requiring immediate action.

Azalina observed that students speak thoughtfully about awareness and pre-emptive strategies which she views as a positive indication of youth understanding the issue’s seriousness.

The first dialogue phase focuses on students under 18 following advice from the Children’s Commissioner and non-governmental organisations.

A second phase will involve higher education students through collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education.

Azalina confirmed that all online bullying complaints submitted to the future Anti-Bullying Tribunal will remain confidential.

Complainants will receive protection from the tribunal when their cases proceed to hearing.

The tribunal’s jurisdiction will extend to bullying incidents occurring outside school premises since bullying is not limited to educational institutions. – Bernama