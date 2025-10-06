Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill to be tabled in Malaysian Parliament this December

PUTRAJAYA: The Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament this December according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She confirmed a Cabinet paper on the Bill’s drafting will be presented to ministers as early as November to share findings from nationwide anti-bullying town hall sessions.

“This December the Bill will be ready because the MADANI government has promised to come out with this law for this session of Parliament.”

Azalina stated the Cabinet would make policy decisions after reviewing engagement session feedback received by early November.

She made these comments after the Anti-Bullying Town Hall Session with student representatives from the Ministry of Education.

The government is currently determining the most suitable mechanism for curbing bullying at various levels according to Azalina.

“For example, the Cabinet may decide on two sets of tribunals – one for those aged 18 and above, or open tribunals, or to have two separate tribunals.”

She explained they are still exploring mechanisms while acknowledging children’s understanding of bullying complexities.

“My task is to find out whether a tribunal will be more effective than a court because tribunals are, of course, faster.”

Azalina said input gathered from students would help ensure effective implementation of the Anti-Bullying Bill.

“For us as lawmakers, the users of the law will be children.”

She believes considering children’s perspectives will enhance understanding of bullying concepts.

Another town hall session will be held with the Ministry of Higher Education to obtain input from students aged 18 and above.

During the session, 130 students from the Ministry of Education presented their input for the Anti-Bullying Bill drafting.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously given Azalina six months to present a proposal paper to the Cabinet. – Bernama