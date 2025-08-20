Anti-bullying tribunal proposal to be tabled at Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: The proposal to establish a tribunal to address bullying cases involving students and children will be tabled at a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will present the proposal to the Cabinet.

“We will discuss it in the Cabinet,” he told reporters after attending the Finance Ministry’s Monthly Assembly here today.

Also present were Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Azalina was previously reported as saying that the government is studying the need to enact an Anti-Bullying Act, with emphasis on setting up a tribunal to hear cases involving students and children.

She said that currently, there is no specific definition or clear penalty for bullying offences under existing laws.

“The word ‘bullying’ is not specifically defined in the Penal Code, but I am somewhat relieved that we have amended and introduced Sections 507B to 507G of the Penal Code,” she was quoted as saying at an event yesterday. - Bernama