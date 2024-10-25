Anwar advises petrol station operators to upgrade facilities for public comfort

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised all petrol station operators to improve facilities at their premises for the benefit of the public.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he believed that upgrading these facilities could elevate the quality and service to a higher level for the comfort of the public.

“After Friday prayers, I conducted an unannounced inspection at Petronas Presint 16, (Putrajaya) covering aspects such as infrastructure, toilet facilities, and prayer rooms for the public.

“Accompanied by my young bodyguard, I was able to personally observe the readiness of all facilities provided for visitors.

“I believe there is still much room for improvement by petrol station operators regarding facilities, including providing clean and well-maintained prayer mats,“ he stated.

In the video uploaded with the post, Anwar said that while the current situation was far better than before, Petronas should further improve the management quality, particularly for the surau facilities, as they were utilised by millions of Malaysians.