Flapping raincoat to blame as boy’s hand caught in motorcycle wheel

BALIK PULAU: A boy suffered a broken left hand after it got entangled in the wheel of a motorcycle he was riding with his uncle in a freak incident at Jalan Tok Wan Don in Kampung Permatang Pasir here today.

A spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) operations centre said they received a call regarding a road accident at 9.44 am before dispatching a team from the Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station.

“Upon arriving at the scene six minutes later, they found a man and an eight-year-old boy, who were riding a Yamaha LC 135 motorcycle, involved in a road accident. The boy was riding pillion when his hand got entangled in the wheel because his raincoat got caught on the motorcycle rim.

“The boy’s hand was disentangled and he was sent to Balik Pulau Hospital,“ he said when contacted today.

It is understood that the victim was wearing a large raincoat, which caused the flapping ends to get sucked into the spinning motorcycle wheel.