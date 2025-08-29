Manchester United sell Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for £40 million

MANCHESTER UNITED have finalised the transfer of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea for £40 million.

A source close to United confirmed the agreement on Thursday, marking one of the club’s most significant player sales in recent years.

The £40 million fee represents the fourth highest amount ever received by Manchester United for a player.

Only the transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel di Maria generated larger sums for the Red Devils.

Garnacho made 93 Premier League appearances for United during his time at Old Trafford.

He was among five players seeking to leave the club during this summer’s transfer window.

Marcus Rashford, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho were also reportedly seeking exits.

Rashford recently completed a loan move to Spanish giants Barcelona last month.

Manager Ruben Amorim excluded Garnacho from his squad selection for the current season.

United’s disappointing start included failing to win their opening two Premier League matches.

The club suffered further embarrassment by losing on penalties to fourth-tier Grimsby Town in the League Cup.

Chelsea will immediately integrate their new signing as they prepare to host Fulham in Friday’s Premier League fixture. – Reuters