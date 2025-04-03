Anwar appreciates MPs’ support for Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his appreciation to the Members of Parliament (MPs) for their full support of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025, which forms the foundation for the drafting of the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025.

Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said that the amendment marks a significant reform in strengthening the country’s democratic system, allowing Parliament to operate with greater independence.

He said that the amendment reinforces Parliament as a symbol of freedom of expression.

“The full support of two-thirds of MPs is clear evidence of the strength and stability of the MADANI Government, under the Prime Minister’s leadership,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Daily Briefing, broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook pages, today.

Tunku Nashrul also said that the Prime Minister viewed the decision of 57 opposition MPs, who did not support the amendment, as a betrayal of efforts to reform the parliamentary institution.

He said, however, that this was not surprising, given that the same group had previously undermined parliamentary democracy.

Dewan Rakyat today passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025, aimed at making an institutional reform and improvement to the country’s main democratic institution, the Parliament.

The bill was passed after receiving support from 148 MPs, through bloc voting.

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said that 17 MPs were not present, while 57 others abstained.

