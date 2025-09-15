Anwar approves RM10 million immediate aid for Sabah flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved an immediate RM10 million allocation through the National Disaster Management Agency for Sabah flood victims.

This additional funding supplements the RM11 million already channelled through the state government for urgent repairs of basic facilities in affected areas.

The Prime Minister expressed deep sadness over the flood impact and ordered full mobilisation of the MADANI Government machinery to ensure uninterrupted assistance delivery.

He emphasised that safeguarding the safety, welfare and livelihood of flood victims remains the government’s top priority.

Anwar called for national unity and compassion in supporting affected communities during this difficult period.

He urged all Malaysians to demonstrate solidarity, concern and shared responsibility in facing this natural calamity.

Official data shows 415 flood victims from 113 families are currently housed at three relief centres across Sabah as of this morning. – Bernama