Anwar assures maximum effort to secure release of Malaysian GSF activists

SEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his full assurance that the government is making every possible effort to secure the release of Malaysian activists who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said he was contacted by the prime minister at 8.10 am today to obtain the latest information on the health and safety of all activists and their families.

“As the main patron of the Sumud Nusantara Humanitarian Mission, he enquired about the well-being of the activists’ families, their health conditions, and conveyed his regards, while giving full assurance,” he said in a statement today.

Sani Araby said Anwar has also held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio to seek their diplomatic help in securing the release of the Malaysians.

He said a press conference will be held at 4 pm today to provide further updates on the GSF.

The GSF mission, which involved more than 500 activists from 44 countries, including Malaysia, was sailing towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade by delivering essential supplies to Palestinians affected by the ongoing attacks of the Zionist regime.

The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that all 23 Malaysians who joined the GSF have been detained by Israel and will be deported via a third country. - Bernama