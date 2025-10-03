Batu Pahat hardest hit as storms damage 56 houses in Johor

BATU PAHAT: A total of 56 houses were damaged after storms and strong winds hit several districts in Johor.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said Batu Pahat recorded the highest number of cases.

He stated the incident caused property damage, particularly to house roofs that were blown off, and several food stalls were also affected.

“So far, 28 police reports have been lodged by affected families, involving 15 cases in Batu Pahat, 12 in Tongkang Pechah and one in Parit Raja.”

Mohd Jafni confirmed that no temporary evacuation centre has been opened.

A resident of Taman Santalia, Tongkang Pechah, Azlan Sam, 60, said he heard two loud bangs before the storm struck at about 4.30 pm.

“I could only watch from inside the house as the storm blew away my stall, and my car was also struck by a fallen tree.”

He added that several zinc roofing sheets from his house were torn off during the nearly 30-minute incident.

Another resident, Johari Sitam, 63, said this was the strongest storm he had experienced in his 49 years living in the area.

“Several pieces of zinc roofing were blown away, and our family has been left in the dark after the house lost its electricity supply.”

Johor Civil Defence Force director Kamal Molhtar said two houses in Kampung Pinggir, Simpang Renggam, were also damaged.

Parit Yaani assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri said his office would ensure appropriate assistance is channelled to the victims.

Malaysian Meteorological Department deputy director-general Ambun Dindang said the current storm conditions are normal during the monsoon transition phase.

He said the phenomenon is expected to persist until November, with heavy rain and strong winds usually occurring in the afternoon and evening. – Bernama