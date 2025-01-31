IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured that the government will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the shooting incident involving an Indonesian national in the waters of Tanjung Rhu in Selangor on Jan 24.

He also called on all parties to avoid passing judgment on the incident and advised Malaysians against taking retaliatory actions following a demonstration outside the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta.

“I am aware of (Indonesian) President Prabowo Subianto’s statement, which reflects his concern, and he has requested a thorough investigation. Indonesia is a close friend and ally, and I guarantee that our investigation will be comprehensive, transparent and not protect anyone (involved).

“This morning, I instructed for an initial investigation report to be sent to the Indonesian Embassy. This is only because Indonesia is a close and respected neighbour, and we will ensure that the investigation is complete. The findings will be reviewed by our Indonesian counterparts as well,” Anwar said.

Anwar said this during a tea reception in celebration of Chinese New Year 2025 at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chong Hwa in Kanthan Baru here today.

Anwar said he did not want such incidents to affect the good relations between the two countries but at the same time added that each nation’s laws must be respected.

“Therefore, I hope both parties, as expressed by the President of Indonesia, follow the legal process and not act out of impulsive anger, as it could harm the good relations (between the countries).

“I do not want to protect anyone who does not follow the rules and laws. I have personally discussed this with the Inspector-General of Police and informed the Home Minister to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated, so our relationship with Indonesia remains strong,” he said.

The prime minister said he took the opportunity during today’s programme to provide clarification to the media so that the incident would not be misreported.

“There have been some disturbances at our embassy in Jakarta, with it being vandalised with eggs and so on. I know this is from a small group of people but I hope there will be no retaliation in Malaysia.

“Let us follow the law, and we understand that sometimes anger arises from irresponsible reports that escalate the situation, judging before the facts are known, judging before the investigation is complete. So, it is better to wait for the investigation report,” said Anwar.