Anwar calls for policy shift to prepare for a longer-living Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a paradigm shift in public policy, urging the nation to move beyond viewing longevity as a demographic trend.

Delivering his keynote address at the International Social Wellbeing Conference (ISWC) 2025 here today, Anwar said public policy must embrace it as a structural transformation that demands proactive reforms in healthcare, social systems and economic planning.

“To be an initiative-taking leader, we must invest in health systems, social care, housing, financial tools and industries that serve an ageing society.

“This is a wake-up call to place a heavier emphasis on investing in our health, particularly in preventive care, public health education and community-based support systems.

“We must shift from a system that treats disease to one that promotes lifelong wellness,” Anwar said, adding that the global longevity economy is projected to exceed USD65 trillion (about RM275.8 trillion) by 2030.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for Malaysians to enjoy not just longer lives but also healthier ones, as the current health-adjusted life expectancy shows a gap of nine years in poor health, disability or reduced quality of life.

He said the allocation of RM45.3 billion in Budget 2025 for healthcare and the reforms in the Health White Paper, such as mandatory medicine price transparency at private healthcare facilities, reflect the government’s commitment to systemic change.

In strengthening healthcare delivery, Anwar said, the Rakan KKM initiative is seen as a “whole-of-nation” approach that unites public institutions with strategic investors, such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and other government-linked investment companies (GLICs).

“The involvement of the EPF and other GLICs signals a strong public-private partnership focused on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, accessibility and quality, creating a system that can support all Malaysians,” he said.

The ISWC 2025, themed Living to a Hundred: Are We Prepared?, gathers stakeholders from across sectors to deliberate on policies and strategies to navigate the future of longevity in Malaysia.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and EPF chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.