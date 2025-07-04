KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a whole-of-nation approach following the announcement of tariffs by the United States last week.

All business sectors and the people of Malaysia need to work together with a united front to ensure the country’s socio-economic well-being, said the prime minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, during the Prime Minister’s Office daily briefing today.

Anwar emphasised that the country’s resilient economy is capable of withstanding these challenges in the short, medium, and long term.

“The MADANI government will intensify its commitment to safeguard and ensure that market access is not disrupted, while continuing to attract foreign investment, advancing economic/industrial reform agendas to support supply chains, and promoting the welfare of workers and businesses in Malaysia,” he said.

Regarding the geo-economic impact following the US tariff announcement, Tunku Nashrul said that the prime minister once again reminded the public of the proactive steps that have been, are being, and will be taken based on the whole-of-nation approach.

He said the steps taken by the government include the reactivation of the National Geo-Economic Command Centre (NGCC), chaired by Anwar himself; as well as the establishment of a task force by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to gather direct feedback from industries.

Other measures include a special meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers, to be chaired by MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; strategic high-level negotiations directly with the US; as well as efforts to expand and diversify Malaysia’s export markets to new regions and economic blocs, and to increase the use of existing and new free trade agreements.

“These measures will strengthen the country’s resilience, stabilise the market, and protect the jobs and investments of the people,” he said.