KUALA LUMPUR: Government-linked companies (GLC) should be sensitive on the the burden shouldered by traders and the public especiallly on facilities linked to building rental and financial repayment following the floods which swept the country recently.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he highlighted the matter when chairing Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputera Board of Trustees meeting today, which among others touched on the flood that affected traders and the people.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the meeting also discussed the development of companies under the foundation in supporting government initiatives.

The Prime Minister said it included the GEAR-uP programme as well as the resolutions of the Bumiputera Economic Congress.