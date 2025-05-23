Anwar casts ballot in PKR central leadership polls

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) President and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today cast his vote in person in the party’s central leadership election at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel here.

Anwar arrived at the polling centre, which also serves as the venue for the 2024/2025 PKR Youth (AMK) National Congress, at about 12.07 pm, accompanied by PKR advisory council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh, information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and Election Committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Wan Azizah also cast her vote.

After voting, Anwar spent some time mingling with PKR delegates and election staff.

Today’s voting is to elect the members of the Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Leadership Council, and the Wanita Keadilan Leadership Council which runs from 8 am to 5 pm.

A total of 32,030 delegates are eligible to vote, comprising 22,936 online voters and 9,094 physical voters.

In addition to the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel, physical voting is also held at the PKR Wanita‘s Congress at the Danga Bay Convention Centre. For Sabah and Sarawak, physical voting is also taking place at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang and the Penview Convention Centre in Kuching respectively.

This election sees a total of 251 candidates contesting – 104 for the Central Leadership Council, 85 for the AMK Council and 62 for the Wanita’s Council.

The Prime Minister is unopposed for the position of president, while the deputy president post features a one-on-one contest between Nurul Izzah Anwar and incumbent, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

For the vice-president posts, 12 candidates are in the running, including four incumbents – Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Kamil remains unchallenged for the position of AMK chief, while the PKR Wanita’s chief post sees a straight fight between Education Minister and incumbent Fadhlina Sidek and Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail.

Dr Zaliha earlier said the results of the party’s new leadership election are expected to be known as early as tonight or by 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Anwar is scheduled to officiate the 2024/2025 PKR National Congress at 9.25 pm tonight at the Persada International Convention Centre here, which will be attended by party leadership and delegates.