KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has addressed concerns over playing conditions at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, following complaints about water on the court during the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2025.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tengku Zafrul, who is also the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, said he had discussed the issue with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh after receiving several reports since the tournament began on Tuesday.

The issue, initially believed to be a leak from the roof, has now been attributed to condensation, according to the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM), which manages the venue.

“I received many complaints. BAM brought the matter to PSM’s attention. The conclusion? Not a leak, but condensation. PSM took immediate action to minimise disruption to play,” his post read.

Yesterday, PSM chief executive officer Iliyas Jamil clarified that the water droplets seen on the court were due to condensation and not structural faults.

He explained that the moisture originated from around the existing fire suppression and air-conditioning infrastructure attached to the roof.

During matches this week, several delays were observed as court staff had to wipe down wet patches before play could resume, a situation noted by Bernama during onsite coverage.

The Malaysia Masters 2025 began on May 20 and runs until Sunday.