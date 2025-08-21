Anwar clarifies observer deployment after Thailand rejects request

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clarified Malaysia’s position on the deployment of additional observers under the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT), stressing that the move was consistent with existing agreements.

He said while some locations, such as Bangkok, had a sufficient number of observers, others were short-staffed and required reinforcement.

“For example, in Bangkok we have 10 observers, but in another location only two. So we said the numbers need to be increased,” Anwar told reporters after the ASEAN Law Forum 2025 closing ceremony.

He added that additional personnel would be drawn from defence attachés and embassy staff, and if that was insufficient, support could be brought in from their home bases.

“There is no contradiction here. “The statement simply says that we should start with embassy staff first. So, from our perspective, this is not a problem at all,” he said.

Anwar’s clarification came after Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai revealed that Anwar had called him on Tuesday, proposing the deployment of additional international observers, arguing that there was too much work for the ASEAN IOT to handle alone.

Phumtham said he turned down the request, stressing that the border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia were bilateral issues and Thailand would not allow interference by outsiders.

He added that ceasefire observation should be carried out by the ASEAN IOT, as agreed during the recent General Border Committee meeting in Malaysia.

Phumtham further stated that if the ASEAN IOT required more staff, they must use military attachés from ASEAN embassies or personnel from the eight ASEAN embassies.

“I told him that we don’t allow outsiders to take part in the operations,” Phumtham said, adding that Anwar understood his point.

It was reported that Cambodia had asked Malaysia to send more observers, alleging that Thai troops had attempted to provoke border clashes.