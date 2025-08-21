The Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot worth RM78,538,227.70 was finally struck in yesterday’s (Aug 20) draw, with three lucky winners sharing the massive prize.

According to Sports Toto Malaysia, the biggest share went to a Johor punter who walked away with RM73,125,073.90 after placing a Standard Bet at the Sports Toto outlet in Taman Setia Indah, Johor Bahru.

The second winner, who opted for EZ Bet, claimed RM2,089,287.20 after purchasing the winning ticket at the Taman Sri Gombak, Batu Caves, Selangor outlet.

Meanwhile, a third winner also struck gold through EZ Bet, pocketing RM3,323,866.60 with a ticket bought at the Taman Plaza, Petaling Jaya outlet.

Previously, the largest jackpot in the country at over RM121.73 million was won on Jan 18 draw.