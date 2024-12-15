SHAH ALAM: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed that preliminary discussions have taken place within the party regarding rumours of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz joining PKR.

The Prime Minister said PKR is open to the participation of any individual, including Tengku Zafrul, as long as the person can contribute positively to the party.

“As a principle, we maintain an open stance - anyone who can contribute to the party is welcome, but their entry must be done properly to ensure our relationships with other parties, including UMNO (remain unaffected),” he said.

He told reporters this after opening the PKR Special National Congress here.

Previously, media reports alleged that Tengku Zafrul would leave UMNO to join PKR, alongside claims that he would take over as Selangor Menteri Besar, replacing Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is speculated to join the federal Cabinet.

Elaborating on the matter, Anwar emphasised that PKR does not practise inviting members of other parties to join its ranks but is open to discussions, as the party maintains an inclusive stance.

He noted that in the past, some PKR leaders had moved on to become the secretary-general of Amanah as well as joined DAP.

“So, when it comes to Keadilan (PKR), we have always left the door open, but we usually engage in proper discussions,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar attended the congress, which, among other objectives, aimed to amend the party’s constitution.

The congress was convened after the 2024 PKR National Congress, scheduled to take place in Johor today, was postponed due to floods affecting several states.

Anwar was received by top party leaders, including deputy president Rafizi Ramli, when he arrived for the congress, which was conducted in a hybrid format as some delegates were from flood-affected states.

Also present were PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh and information chief Fahmi Fadzil.

Previously, Fuziah was reported as saying that the Special Congress would, among others, make amendments to the party constitution related to the number of delegates, as well as gender and ethnic quotas.

She said the amendments would align with the principles of democratic participation, granting party members the right to vote for leaders in future elections.