KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the teachers and students of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putrajaya Presint 11 (1) for being selected as one of the 10 finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2025.

“Congratulations to the educators and children of SK Putrajaya Presint 11 (1) for this recognition. Your efforts and dedication are an inspiration to all,“ he said in a post on X.

SK Putrajaya Presint 11 (1) was reportedly listed as one of the top 10 finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2025 for Supporting Healthy Lives category.

The prize organiser, T4 Education, stated on its website that the public primary school is breaking down barriers surrounding mental health and wellbeing with a mobile app, HELPIE.

Designed and developed by students for students, HELPIE makes mental health support accessible, interactive, engaging, and, most importantly, fun.

“Gamification makes emotional awareness fun and interesting, self-assessment tools help students easily see their current stress levels and identify emotional triggers and stress points, and a chat feature linked to an online therapist gives students quick access to guidance and counselling.

“Printed cards, paired with the app, provide guided activities that bring content into a real-world context, allowing children to play individually or in groups and encourage open discussions about emotions,“ it said.

To drive community involvement, T4 Education noted that a stress support system powered through the app organises awareness campaigns to provide a fully inclusive experience.

Ensuring that students with limited digital resources are not left behind, the app is installed on school-provided tablets, which children can access throughout their school day.

“Since implementation, the school has seen a 60 per cent drop in student stress levels. More than 90 per cent of students report having a better understanding of their emotions, and 87 per cent say they understand their stress levels better.

“Teachers feel better equipped with tools to support students emotionally and have reported a 40 per cent improvement in classroom behaviour, while parents and the broader community have become more involved in understanding and supporting children’s mental health and wellbeing,“ it said.

T4 Education said by ensuring that technology and emotional awareness go hand-in-hand, SK Putrajaya Precinct 11 (1) has created a balanced and joyful space of learning where children feel safe and understood in an environment where they can thrive.